Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede said the commission has commenced internal cleansing by creating a fraud risk assessment and control department in the commission.

The antigraft boss says the commission will pursue to the later some of the cases which have been discovered within its commission by prosecuting those found culpable.

He made this statement while addressing newsmen on the modalities taken by the commission to eradicate corruption in the country.

The EFCC has discovered that there is a 419 training school for pupils and students where they are indoctrinated into cybercrime.

Internet fraud has become a trend and culture in Nigeria, even children from wealthy families also engage in cybercrime.

Nigeria lost $500million to internet fraud.

Enquiry into the process of the state house, National Assembly and the judiciary. Favourable responses have been gotten from the various armies of government.

The commission has also taken steps to plead for light sentences for internet fraudster who are minors so they can be reorientated.

There is a cybercrime crime research center in the EFCC for these internet fraudsters to challenge their skills to good use.

40 trucks of lithium has been seized from illegal mining, prosecution of legal miners has also commenced.