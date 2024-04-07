The Defence Media Operations has confirmed the death of a Lieutenant of the Nigerian Army and injuries to four other personnel in an ambush by Terrorists along the Buratai – Buni Gwari Road in Borno State.

The ambush according to a Statement from the Defence media operations signed by Major General Edward Buba occured on the 5th of April.

He added that the four wounded personnel are currently receiving treatment.

He disclosed that the following the ambush, troops pursued the Terrorists to their hideout, made contact and neutralised 6 of the Terrorists while others escaped after a fierce encounter with Troops.

Going further, he said items recovered by Troops include 5 AK 47 Rifles and 103 rounds of the 7.62mm Special ammunition.

He disclosed that troops are currently in pursuit of the remainder of the terrorists.

REPORT ON AMBUSH ALONG ROAD BURATAI TO BUNI GARI IN OPERATION HADIN KAI OPERATIONAL THEATRE

1. On 5 Apr 24 at about 0935hrs, Troops of Operation HADIN KAI

encountered terrorist ambush along Road Buratai – Buni Gari. Sadly, during the encounter, troops lost a Lieutenant that was killed in action. While 4 personnel were wounded in action and receiving treatment.

2. Troops reinforcement pursued the terrorist to their hideout within the Timbuktu Triangle and made contact. Troops neutralised 6 of the terrorist recovering 5 AK 47 rifles and 103 rounds of the 7. 62mm special ammunition. The remaining terrorist ran in disarray.

However, troops are in hunt of the remnant terrorist that fled the firefight.

EDWARD BUBA

Major General

Director Defence Media Operations