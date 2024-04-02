The Tiv traditional area coucil led by the Tor Tiv, James Ayatse says it has resolved all the political differences between the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia over the political leadership in the State.

The Tor Tiv, who convened the meeting of the two at his palace in Gboko, the traditional headquarters of the Tiv people made this known while addressing journalist after hours of a close door meeting between the SGF, Senator Akume, Governor Alia and Tiv traditional rulers.

The Tor Tiv expressed confidence that Governor Alia and Senator George Akume, the SGF will adhere to the resolutions reached haven made such commitments in the presence of the traditional rulers who are fathers of the land.