President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, to participate in the 2024 Special World Economic Forum (WEF) on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development.

President Tinubu’s arrival in Riyadh is the beginning of the second leg of his two-nation official visits, following his earlier engagements in the Netherlands this week.

More than one thousand leaders from business, government, and academia from more than 90 countries are expected to attend the high-profile forum in Riyadh.

The aim is to build on the success of last year’s inaugural Growth Summit held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Riyadh meeting is expected to address pressing global challenges across three core themes which is revitalizing global collaboration, fostering inclusive growth, and catalyzing action on energy for development.

The event serves as a platform to bridge the growing North-South divide made complex by emerging economic policies, the energy transition, and geopolitical shocks.

President Tinubu and his entourage will utilize the opportunity of the World Economic Forum to engage in discussions that will advance the achievement of his “Renewed Hope Agenda” for Nigeria.