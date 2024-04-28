Residents of Ita Oshin area in Abeokuta are now lamenting the devastating effects of the gas tanker explosion on their buildings and shops which occurred on Saturday.

They say the impacts of the explosion caused serious damage in the community and want intervention from the authority.

A day after a gas tanker explosion at Ita Oshin area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, residents are now counting their losses.

Aside from the burnt vehicles that littered both sides of the expressway, many shops erected by the roadside and goods were burnt to ashes, while others were seriously damaged.

The youth leader of the community who witnessed the incident explained how it happened.

He confirmed that only one person lost his live during the incident and condemned those inflating the number of casualty.

While speaking about the damage caused by the impact of the explosion, residents claimed that most of the buildings in the area were affected.

Many doors were damaged, shattered window, broken ceilings among others.

The Governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun has sympathized with the affected residents and the family of the victim who lost his life in the incident.

He has also mandated relevant authorities to ascertain the cause of the explosion and ensure that appropriate measures are put in place to prevent a recurrence.