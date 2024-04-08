Two people have been arrested in Nigeria over an alleged sextortion attempt against an Australian schoolboy who took his own life.

Australian police say the teenage victim had traded explicit images with a person online before they began making threats and demanding money.

After a global investigation, the pair allegedly responsible were tracked down in Nigeria, where they will face court.

Police say sextortion – particularly of young people – is dramatically rising.

Details of the boy’s age or where he lived in New South Wales (NSW) have not been released publicly to protect his family’s privacy.

New South Wales Police described the alleged extortionists as “young males” and said they had threatened to send photos to the teenager’s friends and family if he did not pay them A$500 (£260; $330).

The boy died by suicide on the same evening, late last year.

Australian detectives worked with their counterparts in South Africa and Nigeria to trace the suspected perpetrators to a slum in Nigeria. The BBC has contacted the Nigerian police for comment.

Evidence that the pair had also tried to extort other people was found on their phones, according to the SMH. They have been charged over the alleged extortion of the Australian boy, but not his death.

There have been several cases in Canada and the US in recent years of teenagers who have killed themselves after being targeted by sextortion plots.

Although Nigeria has tried to crack down on internet fraud in recent years, it remains a tempting way to make money for some of the country’s many thousands of unemployed graduates.

The cross-border nature of the crime makes it more difficult for the authorities to tackle, although some Nigerians have also been the victims of sextortion and so-called honeytrap scams.