The People’s Democratic Party has secured victory in all 33 local governments of Oyo state at the just local government elections in the state.

The election results were officially declared by returning officers from each local government at the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission office in Ibadan.

Addressing the newsmen after the announcement, the OYSIEC chairman commended residents of Oyo state for their cooperation throughout the electoral process and pledged to address any shortcomings identified during the process for future elections.