A forum of Ondo South indigenes in Lagos State says it will only support aspirant eligible for 8 years in the senatorial District.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, the Forum said they are not going to support any aspirant who is limited to 4 years by law, as such aspirant is driven by personal ego and not in the interest of the public.

They said Ondo South have people with impeccable characters, capacity and credible credentials to function effectively for 8 years amongst the aspirants.

The forum also revealed that it is the turn of the zone to produce the next governor based on political understanding of past leaders.