2023: APC female aspirants declare support for Tinubu

A group of female aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress has declared support for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 elections.

The female aspirants who him paid a courtesy visit at his Abuja resident, pledged their unalloyed support in the support in the 2023 presidential election. They expressed their readiness to massively mobilise votes across the country for his election across.

Responding, the APC flagbearer thanked the aspirants and promised to run an inclusive that will take care their of diverse nature of the country.

According to him, women play pivotal roles in nation building and must be given the opportunity to contribute their quota in national development.

Mr Tinubu said he has been an advocate of improved women participation in politics and gender equality, promising to prioritise women in his government.

He urged the aspirants to work together for the victory of the party, saying it’s Nigeria’s project.