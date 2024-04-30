Governors of the nineteen Northern states have converged on the Kashim Ibrahim House, the Kaduna state seat of power, to deliberate on pressing regional matters.

This gathering is the second since their assumption of office on May 29th, demonstrating their commitment to addressing the diverse needs of the Northern region.

Among the attendees are governors from Kaduna, Borno, Gombe, Nassarawa, Bauchi, along with deputy governors from Yobe, Sokoto, Kano, and Jigawa.

The meeting follows closely on the heels of a recent symposium on peace and security in Northern Nigeria, where ten governors from the Northwest and North Central regions participated in a two-day event organized by the United States Institute of Peace in Washington DC.