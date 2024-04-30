The rehabilitation of the Kaduna Petroleum refinery is underway, and the Managing Director has stated that the plant could commence production of at least 60,000 barrels per day by December 31st, 2024.

This revelation came to light during a visit by the Senate Ad-hoc Committee of the NNPC, led by Senator Ifeanyi Uba, on Monday.

The Kaduna refinery, last maintained in 2008, is currently undergoing a quick-fix maintenance with a projected restart of production before the year ends.

In response to this issue, the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the investigation of Turn Around Maintenance in the nation’s refineries, led by Senator Ifeanyi Uba, conducted an oversight visit to assess the situation.

While some members advocate for immediate repairs, others believe in the necessity of building new refineries.

Senator Uba also highlighted the impact of regional insecurity on the Kaduna Refinery’s operations.

Despite Nigeria’s status as a major oil producer, it still leads in petroleum importation, a situation officials seek to reverse by maximizing the production capacity of the existing refineries.

However, citizens remain skeptical, hoping that these promises will be met with tangible action, especially given the ongoing scarcity and high prices of petroleum products.