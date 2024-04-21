Nigeria’s fertile land stands as a beacon of hope, providing a fertile ground for farming and trade and also accelerate transformative changes across Africa.

This was the collective opinion of Stakeholders at the investment summit and Utopia free trade zone establishment ceremony in Nigeria.

A free trade zone is any area where goods can be manufactured, transported, and exported without the intervention of customs authorities.

These zones can range from significant seaports and international airports to border facilities shared by two or more nations, all designated to facilitate seamless trade operations.

Gathered in anticipation of a landmark moment are, These are investors from the financial sector, government functionaries, traditional rulers, and key figures from various ministries, departments, and agencies.

They are here to witness the dawn of a new era, which is the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the Utopia Free Trade Zone between Nigeria and China.

For these stakeholders, the main objective is to boost the Nigerian economy.

They say that Nigeria has a significant advantage in fostering economic growth throughout the African continent.

Financial experts also expressed hopes of collaboration and called for active support.

Other attendees voiced their concerns about management and urged the Nigerian government to ensure the selection of trustworthy partners for the project.

The audience were thrilled with performance from a Nigerian artiste.