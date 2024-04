President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has been in Europe in the past few days visiting some players of the Super Eagles who are recuperating from injuries.

He also discussed with Super Eagles Captain, William Troost Ekong, the importance of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic, though Simon Moses and Zaidu Sanusi are nursing long-term injuries and are unlikely to be fit for the crucial games.