The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Jide Idris, is leading a response effort to Sokoto State after the outbreak of an unknown illness.

The High Level mission includes an emergency meeting with other partners in the response effort as well as a visit to the states public Health Emergency Operations Centre and treatment Centres where patients are being cared for.

So far, 196 suspected cases and 7 deaths have been recorded across three local government areas since the 21st of March.

Limited diagnostic capacity in the state and the continued spread of the illness to neighbouring Zamfara State continue to be a concern for the response team.