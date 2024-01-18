Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has activated its Lassa fever emergency operations centre in response to the country’s escalating incidence of the disease.

A recent situation report in January 2023 compared to January 2024 shows total confirmed cases at 29 in 2023 to 53 in 2024, fatalities at 8-6, case fatality rate at 27.6 percent in 2023 to 11.3 percent this year, covering 6 states in 2023 to 9 states in 2024 and spanning 13 to 25 LGAs in the country.

The NCDC says the activation through its national lassa fever technical working group is as a result of a risk assessment conducted by subject matter experts from relevant ministries, departments, agencies, stakeholders, and major partners, which revealed that “The outcome of the risk assessment placed the country at “High Risk” of increased risk of Lassa fever transmission and impact due to some factors like increased number of states reporting cases, high case fatality.

In a statement issued by the agency’s director general, Ifedayo Adetifa, the disease centre states that “in 2023, there was an increase in the number of cases reported from week 49 and related healthcare personnel infection over a three-week period.

This increase indicated an early peak in the national high transmission season, which typically occurs from January to May each year.

The agency states that “The zones of impact of Lassa fever have been increasing across the country with risk of international exposure and prior to the activation of EOC, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOH & SW) through the NCDC had put up preparations for this Lassa fever season and the LF-EOC activation will coordinate a national response particularly across affected states to help minimize suffering, reduce mortality, interrupt disease transmission, and address socioeconomic complications caused by Lassa fever using a one health approach.

NCDC says the national response requires an all of the government and all of the people participation along with the support of partners and other stakeholders, as collaboration with the support of States will continue to develop and implement evidence driven outbreak response plans for their territories.

The agency also cautioned members of the public that it is their common obligation to preserve personal, environmental, and food hygiene in the fight against Lassa fever, as early detection and quick presentation at health facilities considerably increases survival chances.

In 2023, Nigeria reported 9155 suspected cases, 1270 confirmed cases, and 227 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 17.9 percent throughout 28 states and 124 local government areas.