The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the Nigerian military troops killed 2,351 terrorists in the last three months.

He said this was achieved by synchronised air and ground attack on their enclave following surveillance.

Notable among those killed is Abu Bilal Minuki – Head of Is-Al Furqan Province that is the Islamic State for Greater Sahara and Islamic State West African Province.

Another amont those killed is Haruna Isiya Boderi- he operated along Birnin Gwari Forest in Kaduna State as well as the Abuja Kaduna Highway.

Others are : Kachallah Damina, Kachallah Alhaji Dayi, Kachallah Idi, and Kachallah Kabiru.

Others include Kachallah Azarailu, Kachallah Balejo, Kachallah Ubangida, and Alhaji Baldu.