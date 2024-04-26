Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will travel on a six-day tour of France, Brazil, and Paraguay beginning May 1.

Hayashi Yoshimasa, the Chief Cabinet Secretary, annoinced the prime minister’s plan on Friday.

Kishida will attend an OECD Ministerial Council meeting in France. Japan will lead the discussions, which are anticipated to focus on international economic and social concerns. Kishida will also attend a summit meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bilateral relations and international concerns.

Kishida will then visit Brazil, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 this year.

He will hold a bilateral summit to seek cooperation for a successful meeting of G20 leaders. Kishida is also scheduled to deliver a speech on Japan’s foreign policy toward Latin America and the Caribbean. It would be the first time in 10 years for a Japanese prime minister to do so.

A bilateral summit is scheduled in Paraguay as well, with the aim of forging stronger bilateral ties.

Hayashi told reporters that the world’s attention will be focused on Latin America this year, as Brazil will chair the G20 forum. He said Japan hopes to seize the opportunity to strengthen ties with the region.

Hayashi said Japan also intends to lead discussions on economic and social challenges at the OECD, with an eye on maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law.