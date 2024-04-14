A peacebuilding think tank, Foundation for Peace Professionals also known as PeacePro has declared that the world is on the verge of World War III, after Iran drops missiles on Israel in retaliation of the attack on its embassy without adequate response from United Nations Security Council.

PeacePro said that, the escalation of crisis between Iran and Israel is an indication of a wider conflict.

In a statement by the Executive Director, Mr Abdulrazaq Hamzat, PeacePro said that the failure of United Nations to quickly provide adequate intervention is a signal the global body has effectively lost control of the global system and the magnitude of conflict the world will experience in coming months cannot be imagined.

According to Hamzat, nations are no longer united and the voice of the United Nations is lost, an indication that the fibric holding global peace has practically collapsed.

“In absence of United Nations, it is safe to say that another world war is hanging around the corner, except something drastic is done to avert the upcoming tragedy”.

Hamzat therefore urges African nations, through Africa Union (AU) to avoid taking sides with the conflicting nations and keep the continent free from global battles.

“The continent should be prepared to defend itself against any external aggression or forceful coercion into global conflict “