German police cut off power on Friday and shut off a gathering of pro-Palestinian activists when a banned speaker appeared via video link, organisers said.

The three-day Palestine Congress, organised by pro-Palestinian organisations including former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’ DIEM25 party, claimed to increase awareness of Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza.

The authorities prohibited the event’s final two days, citing concerns over hate speech.

Police just interrupted the Congress as soon as the video from Dr. Salman Abu Sitta played. #palestiniancongress #Palaestinakongress pic.twitter.com/Ag4S1L2I5k — Abir Kopty (@AbirKopty) April 12, 2024

Organisers of the conference said police intervened when Salman, who according to Stern magazine was banned from entering Germany, began speaking on video.

In Germany as in other Western countries, Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has stirred growing popular opposition as the Palestinian death toll has mounted.

Germany’s backing for Israel is rooted in a desire to atone for the genocide of Europe’s Jews in the Nazi Holocaust. The presence of a large, growing Muslim and Arab population in Germany has made the tension particularly acute.

Many protesters have complained that expressions of solidarity with Palestinians are effectively criminalized by authorities on alert for antisemitism.