The Federal Road Safety Corps has announced a significant reduction in road traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities during the 2024 Easter and Eid-el-Fitr special patrol operations .

This was disclosed by the Corp Marshal , Dauda Ali Biu at a press conference in Abuja .

Over the years the Federal Road Safety Corp has always reported an increase in road traffic crashes across the country .

This is more frequent during festive seasons, as citizens are in a hurry to travel there by flouting the road traffic rules .

But records show that in 2024 , the situation is gradually becoming improving as the FRSC reported reductions in road crashes during Easter and Eid El Fitr special operations patrols .

The Federal Road Safety Corps recorded a forty percent drop in road traffic crashes and 40.9 % reduction in number of people involved and 59.3% reduction in number of people killed .

At a conference the Corp Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu attributed the success to efforts by the FRSC, relevant Government agencies, and Stakeholders , including media.

The Corp Marshal disclosed that the commission will collaborate with the judiciary to ensure a speedy trial of drivers involved in breaking the rules on the road .

The Corps Marshal emphasised the need for motorists to maintain their vehicles regularly and for passengers to speak up when drivers refuse to comply with safety regulations .