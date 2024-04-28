A Non- Governmental Organization, ActionAid Nigeria is seeking partnership with the Enugu state Government to tackle poverty and accelerate developments in the state.

Representative of the Country Director, ActionAid, Nigeria, Celestine Odoh made the call at a visit with Governor Peter Mbah in Enugu.

National Bureau of Statistics 2022 survey reveals that 133 million Nigerians are under multi dimensional poverty ratio.

A task that requires quick fix from government, private Individuals including donor agencies to address items in goals 3-4 and 9 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At this meeting, ActionAid enumerates several interventions carried out in 36 states and FCT, but announced it’s presence in the 17Lgas of Enugu state.

The team lead explained that their partnership with the state would leverage resources and forge innovative solutions to tackle social development issues facing the state and intervene in critical sectors to lift the people’s living standards.

Governor Peter Mbah charged the organization to take advantage of the state developmental agenda to ensure their interventions have defined strategy and traceable implementation protocol

He said the state is trying to bring down those wide areas of reach to most Non- Governmental Organisations to a realisable frameworks.

The global aid body afterwards, held a public workshop for several rights organization in the state, on the term to keep government accountable, need to make government infrastructure projects address poverty, women Empowerment and improve social well-being of the people.

ActionAid Foundation is a global movement that has footprint in 70 countries including Nigeria, training people on how to utilise the Human Rights Based Approaches to eradicate poverty and engender social transformation.