Army authorities have released the traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom, Clement Ikolo to the Senator representing Delta Central at the National Assembly, Ede Dafinone.Spokesman of the Army, Major General Clement Nwachukwu said the decision to hand the traditional ruler to the Senator who’ll act as surety is because there yet nothing establishing the traditional ruler’s culpability even though no evidence exonerates him as yet.

The traditional ruler of Ewu had surrender to the police after he and several others were declared wanted by the military in connection with the killing of 17 army personnel in Okuama on March the 14th.

The police handed him over to the military and for nearly a month he has been in custody of the army.