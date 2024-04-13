A knife-wielding assailant rampaged through a crowded Sydney shopping centre on Saturday, killing five people and injuring several more, including a little child, according to Australian authorities.

The unidentified assailant attacked many individuals before being shot and killed by a policewoman on the site.

The event took place at the vast Westfield Bondi Junction retail complex, which was crowded with Saturday afternoon customers.

The motive according to New South Wales police assistant commissioner, Anthony Cooke was not immediately clear, but said terrorism could not be ruled out.

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson told newsmen that eight patients were taken to various hospitals across Sydney, including a young child who was taken to the city’s Children’s Hospital.

“They all have traumatic injuries,” the official said.

Security camera footage broadcast by local media showed a man wearing an Australian rugby league jersey running around the shopping centre with a large knife and injured people lying lifeless on the floor.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of panic, with shoppers scrambling to safety and police trying to secure the area.

Several people took shelter in shops as they tried to protect themselves and their families.

As night fell, dozens of police and ambulances were still outside the shopping complex, with stretchers ready to take people to nearby hospitals.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed Australians’ sadness and shock at the attack.

Such attacks are virtually unheard of in Australia, which has relatively low rates of violent crime.