Residents of Alor community have appealed to the federal and state governments, to urgently intervene in erosion menace ravaging their community.

The people of Alor community in Idemili North Council Area of Anambra State sends a save our Soul message to government to help reclaimed their last that is being swept off by erosion.

The people of former Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige lamented that their farmlands, property worth millions of naira have been washed by the erosion.

The indigenes of Alor regretted that many residents have been forced to abandon their ancestral.homes and farm lands, now seeking refuge in their neighboring communities.