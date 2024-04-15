Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said his administration would continue to fulfil all promises made to the public service by ensuring the provision of adequate working tools for the workforce.Governor Abiodun stated this during the swearing-in of the newly appointed Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan Abeokuta.

The Governor added that his administration would continue its commitment not only to the service but also to the broader development of humanity.

He affirmed that the civil service is the backbone and the engine that drives the policies and the bridge that connects the aspiration of the people with the actions of government.

“As you are all very aware, civil service is the bedrock of our administration, the engine that drives our policies and the bridge that connects the aspiration of the people with the actions of government.

“It plays a crucial role in ensuring effective governance, effective service delivery, and the implementation of government programmes and initiatives.

“As an administration that understands and acknowledges the role of the civil service, we remain guided by the principles of merit, character, competence and capability in the appointment of top civil servants,” he said.

“Let me also use this opportunity to assure all our great workers of Ogun State that our administration will never renege on our promises,we will continue to fulfil all our promises made

“We will continue to ensure the provision of policies and adequate effective working tools as well as a conducive working environment for the well-being, effectiveness, and efficiency of the Ogun State Public Service,” he said.

Governor Abiodun challenged the new Head of Service to raise the standard of the state public service and urged him to tread the path of excellence his predecessors were known for.

“I charge you to start raising the standard of the public service from the point where Kolawole Peter Fagbohun left off while treading the path of excellence that all your predecessors are well reputed for.

“By your appointment, you are now the standard bearer of the proud legacy as bequeathed by our forebears in the public service,” he added.

In his remarks, Kehinde Onasanya, while appreciating the governor for being a man of equity and fairness, assured that the civil service under his leadership would continue to support his administration.

He called on workers in the state to embrace the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme, promised to gravitate towards improving the service.

He promised that he would continue to ensure discipline and improve the ethical standard of the service in tandem with the state government’s agenda to grow its internally generated revenue.

Governor Abiodun approved the appointment of Kehinde Onasanya as the new Head of the Service on Monday, April 8.

He takes over from Kolawole Fagbohun, who has retired after a meritorious service.

Until his appointment, Kehinde Onasanya was the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration.