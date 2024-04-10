Ten crew members were killed after two Malaysian navy helicopters collided in flight and crashed.

According to a statement from the Royal Malaysian military, the two aircraft collided on Tuesday morning while conducting aerial training in northern Lumut.

One helicopter, an Agusta Westland AW139 Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM), crashed onto the stadium steps at the complex, while the second, a Eurocopter Fennec, crashed near a swimming pool.

The Navy said there were seven crew on board the Agusta and three on the Eurocopter. All were confirmed dead at the scene of the crash.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described the incident as a “heart-wrenching tragedy” and confirmed an investigation would take place.

The helicopter crews, according to reports were practicing for next week’s Navy Day celebrations which start on May 3.