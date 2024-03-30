As part of an anti-piracy operation at sea that lasted for more than 12 hours, the Indian Navy rescued an Iranian fishing vessel that was hijacked by pirates and saved its crew, which consisted of 23 Pakistani citizens.

According to an official statement released by a Navy spokesperson, following Friday’s operation, specialised personnel from the Navy conducted a complete sanitization and seaworthiness examination of the fishing vessel in order to escort it to a safe place for the resume of regular fishing operations.

Late on Friday night, the Navy announced that it was conducting an operation to rescue the fishing vessel from pirate control.

Nine armed pirated were said to have gotten on board.

The Navy said the hijacked vessel was intercepted on Thursday.

The Indian Navy stated that it remains committed to ensuring regional maritime security and the safety of sailors, “regardless of nationality.”

Without any bloodshed, they coerced the Somali pirates to surrender. This is the second operation where the Indian Navy has coerced pirates to surrender without any bloodshed.

Earlier this month, Indian Navy coerced over 30 Somalian pirates to surrender and rescued the crew without any firefight or bloodshed.

The INS Kolkata coerced all 35 pirates to surrender and safely evacuated the 17 crew members from the merchant vessel which pirates were using as a mother ship.