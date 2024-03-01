The Zone 2 Command of the Nigeria Police Force has warned the public to be careful while making transactions, as there appears to be a chunk of fake currencies in circulation.

The command made this known Friday while Parading a group arrested in various parts of Lagos.

It’s a four man syndicate that includes a couple.

Twenty years of marriage couldn’t change the couple’s love for crime.

The group specialises in counterfeiting currencies.

The suspects have been in the business for years.

These are the materials used by syndicate to print the fake currencies. From new one thousand naira notes, dollars, cfa and pounds sterling.

The printer and others explained what they know about the crime.

The police swung into action upon receiving the information.

Assistant Inspector General of Police, incharge of Zone 2 Command.

AIG Olatoye Durosinmi gave a matching order to the O/C Zonal Monitoring Unit to ensure the group is arrested.

Recovered exhibits are one currency printing machine, rolls of silver and good wrapping paper, one hundred and eighty million Cameroonian cfa, nine million naira, dollars and other currencies.