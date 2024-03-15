The Director General of the World Trade Organisation has called on security agencies to redouble efforts to rescue the students and other individuals abducted by armed terrorists in Kaduna state.

She made the call when she visited Kaduna state on Thursday.

The event is the launch of a pharmaceuticals production company in Kaduna State, signaling a significant step towards improving investment in healthcare infrastructure.

Despite the celebratory tone of the occasion, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, opened her address with a somber acknowledgment of the prevailing security challenges in the state.

She spoke on the recent abduction of 287 students and 81 other individuals, urging security agencies to redouble their efforts in rescuing them.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Uba Sani as well as the coordinating minister of health and social welfare.

The AMA pharmaceutical production facility seeks to meet a significant fraction of the nation’s healthcare needs by manufacturing a wide range of essential medicines and medical supplies.

Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the significance of investing in local pharmaceutical production, because of its role in improving healthcare accessibility and fortifying the nation’s ability to respond to the health crises effectively.

With construction underway, there is already great expectations and anticipation of the facility’s impact on the healthcare landscape in the country.