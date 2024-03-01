Ghana’s parliament passed a bill criminalizing LGBTQ+ individuals and their sympathizers, prompting international outcry, with the United Nations calling it “profoundly disturbing” and urging it not to become law.

According to Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner, the bill broadens the scope of criminal sanctions against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people simply for being themselves, and threatens criminal penalties against those perceived to be their allies.

“Consensual same-sex conduct should not be criminalized…” If the bill is passed, it will be harmful to society as a whole,” she stated.

The bill, which was voted through by parliament in the West African nation on Wednesday, was first introduced three years ago.

It criminalises relationships, sexual activity and public displays of affection between members of the LGBTQ+ community.

It also targets their supporters and the promotion and funding of LGBTQ+-related activities.

Those convicted could face up to a decade in prison.

The measure has been delivered to the president for signature.

Ghana has traditionally been thought to be more respectful of human rights than most African countries, but since the legislation passed through parliament, international outcry has intensified.