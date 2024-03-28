Six members of the Enugu State House of Assembly elected under the Labour Party (LP) have formally defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), being the state ruling party.

The letters of defection of the 6 members were read during plenary by the Speaker of the House, Uche Ugwu.

They cited incessant crisis and leadership tussle bedeviling the Labour Party as reason for their defection.

They also said that they decided to join the ruling party in order to help the state Governor, Peter Mbah, achieve his campaign promises.

The defectors include, member representing Igbo-Eze North constituency 1, Ejike Ezeh, Member representing Nsukka East, Pius Ezugwu, member representing, Enugu South Rural, Obiajulu Ugwu.

Others are, member representing Oji River, Osita Eze, member representing Igbo-Etiti West, William Amuka and member representing Enugu North Urban, Johnson Ani.

With this development, the Peoples Democratic Party now has an overwhelming majority of 18 members while the Labour Party has been reduced to 6 members