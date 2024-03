The burial ceremony of 18 army personnel killed in Okuama Community, Delta state, has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 27.

This was contained in a Statement by the Spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to General Nwachukwu, President Bola Tinubu would be present at the burial of the officers as the Special Guest of Honour.

He added that the remains of the personnel would be laid to rest at about 3 pm at the National Cemetery, Gudu in Abuja.