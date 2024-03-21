A former Senior Special Assistant to Edo state governor on Community Engagement, Victoria Amu, has lauded the appointment of Mr Samson Osagie as the House of Representatives’ Consultant on Constitution Amendment.

The former governorship hopeful described it as a round peg in a round hole, emphasising his qualifications and suitability for the role.

Mrs Amu in a statement in Benin City, says Osagie’s appointment comes at a crucial time when constitutional reforms are a top priority for Nigeria’s legislative agenda.

“Honourable Samson Osagie has been a dependable, reliable and trustworthy political ally whose vast experience in constitutional law will help the national Assembly as a whole achieve the desired outcome ”

Amu commended the green chamber for selecting Osagie, citing his extensive experience and expertise in matters of governance and constitutional law. “As a seasoned lawmaker and legal practitioner, Osagie brings a wealth of knowledge and insights to the table, making him well-equipped to contribute meaningfully to the process of constitution amendment,” she said.

She noted further that throughout his career, Osagie has demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing democratic principles and strengthening the rule of law. His track record of legislative excellence and advocacy for good governance makes him an ideal candidate for the role of Consultant on Constitution Amendment. Amu expresses confidence that Osagie will approach his duties with diligence, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to the best interests of the Nigerian people.

Amu’s endorsement underscores the importance of having capable and dedicated individuals in positions of influence, particularly when it comes to shaping the legal framework that governs the nation.

As Nigeria embarks on the journey of constitutional reform, Osagie’s appointment represents a significant step forward in the quest for a more inclusive, equitable, and responsive governance system.

Victoria Amu says her support for Honourable Samson Osagie’s appointment reflects a shared belief in his ability to make a meaningful impact in the field of constitution amendment.

“As he assumes his new role, Osagie carries with him the hopes and expectations of Nigerians who look to him to help shape a future defined by justice, fairness, and democratic values,” she said.