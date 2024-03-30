Many countries and friends of Russia, including Nigeria have sent out condolence over the terrorist attack on the people of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement says Nigeria stands in brotherhood with the government and Russian Federation

For days now, Russia has been in mourning over the terror attack that happened at the Moscow concert hall, killing 143 people

Though the Islamic State Group, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, Russia believes the attack has a link with Ukraine

The United States on the other hand says it wrote officially to warn Russia of an impending attack, two weeks before the terrorists struck.

The warning, according to a White House spokesperson was contained in a correspondent that warned Russians to avoid large gatherings.

In commiserations with the Russian Federation, Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode lent his voice to condemn the Russian massacre.

The former Minister in the company of the former Minister of communication and Digital economy, Professor Isa Pantami and others visited the Russian Embassy in Abuja where they signed the condolences register and lit a candle in honour of the dead and wounded.