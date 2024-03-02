Iran’s Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology have signed a memorandum of understanding on scientific, industrial, and technological cooperation in Ankara.

This memorandum of understanding includes cooperation activities such as the exchange of scientists, researchers, academics, and specialists in science and technology, as well as the organization of conferences, symposiums, seminars, and other collaborative meetings and exhibitions.

The two countries are also committed to supporting and enabling the development of communication and direct cooperation between their respective government institutions, universities, research centers, and other institutions and organizations.

The parties will encourage and support scientific and technological cooperation within the framework of the MoU through issuing calls for joint scientific research, development and innovation projects between the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey and the Researchers and Technologists Support Fund of Iran which is part of the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF). ​