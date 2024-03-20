India has announced plans to arrest and prosecute the 35 Somali pirates arrested by its navy during the kidnapping of the Malta-flagged tanker “Ruen” off the coast of Somalia.

This move is a break from prior norms, in which disarmed pirates were routinely left at sea following ship rescues.

A naval official confirmed the decision on the condition of anonymity.

According to the official, the arrested pirates are likely to arrive in India on Saturday and be turned over to law enforcement officials for prosecution. While the specific accusations against the pirates are unknown, the official underscored the Indian navy’s determination to hold them accountable for their crimes.

The dramatic rescue operation unfolded when Indian navy commandos successfully freed the “Ruen” on Saturday, ending its ordeal at the hands of Somali pirates.

The ship, owned by the “BULGARIAN MARITIME NAVIGATION” Shipping Company, had been hijacked on December 14, 450 nautical miles east of Socotra in the northern Arabian Sea.

The hijacking marked the first instance of Somali piracy targeting a merchant vessel since 2017.

At the height of their activities in 2011, Somali pirates inflicted significant financial losses on the global economy, including millions of dollars in ransom payments.

While India had previously prosecuted and jailed pirates involved in major raids, recent months had seen a shift in approach, with pirates released at sea. However, the pirates responsible for the “Ruen” hijacking will face trial in India, marking a significant departure from recent practice.

Since December, India has strengthened its naval presence in the Gulf of Aden and the northern Arabian Sea, with the goal of bolstering regional security, particularly in the face of threats from Yemen’s Houthis. The Indian navy has been conducting continuous monitoring in the area, using aerial platforms and intelligence received from other warships.

The interception of the “Ruen” highlights the continuous threat presented by Somali piracy, with pirates using the vessel as a “mother ship” to launch attacks on other ships.

The successful operation by the Indian navy demonstrates their commitment to marine security and battling piracy in the region.