Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) platform will refrain from answering questions directly about the Indian elections.

This decision is part of Alphabet Inc-owned Google’s continuous efforts to improve user experience by prioritising access to important and insightful information ahead of the forthcoming Indian elections.

Gemini will not respond to any questions on candidates, political parties, election results, or individual office holders.

Furthermore, Gemini will advise the user to use Google Search, which will then return more relevant results, according to a company spokeswoman.

Google on Tuesday said “Out of an abundance of caution on such an important topic, we have begun to roll out restrictions on the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses. We take our responsibility for providing high-quality information for these types of queries seriously and are continuously working to improve our protections,” Google said in a blog post related to the India elections on Tuesday.

This feature has been rolled out in the US and now in India. It will be extended to all geographies that will have elections this year.

Besides restricting Gemini, Google is also working with the Election Commission of India to enable people to easily discover critical voting information on its search platform – like, how to register and how to vote in both English and Hindi.

Google is also strengthening its fact-checking ecosystem in India by supporting Shakti, the India Election Fact-Checking Collective.

Google has already rolled out tools and policies to help users identify AI-generated content.