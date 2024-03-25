The Nigerian government has extended its condolences to the Russian Federation following a tragic attack in Moscow that claimed around 115 lives.

Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed sympathy in a statement issued over the weekend.

Mr Tuggar conveyed heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Russia for the devastating attack at the Crocus Concert Hall, resulting in the loss of over 60 lives and injuries to more than a hundred individuals.

He also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

During this difficult period, Tuggar emphasized Nigeria’s solidarity with Russia and its commitment to standing together in brotherhood.

He extended sincere sympathy and condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on behalf of the Nigerian government.