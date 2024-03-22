Delta state has recorded four cases of the Lassa fever with two people dead and the others recovering as state government intensifies sensitization and advocacy.

Commissioner for health, Joseph Onajaeme at a press briefing in Asaba challenges residents to maintain clean environment and ensure food as adequately covered

Lassa fever is a viral disease prevalent in West Africa, with Mastomys natalensis( a rat specie) serving as the primary reservoir. In Nigeria, annual outbreaks occur from December to March.

in Delta, the cases this year has the lowest of four but unfortunately 50 per cent fatality has been recorded.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention From 1 January 2024 to 11 February 2024 there were 411 confirmed cases, including 72 deaths of Lassa fever.