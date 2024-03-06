The death toll from the Lassa fever epidemic in Benue State has risen to 13, while the number of confirmed cases has increased to 55.

Dr Yanmar Ortese, the Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Resources, made the statement on Tuesday while reporting on the current epidemic of Epidemiology week 9.

Dr Sam Ngishe, the state epidemiologist, said last week that nine people died from the state’s 46 confirmed cases of Lassa fever.

The commissioner stated, “The State’s Situation Report of the present outbreak from 1% November 2023 to 2nd March 2024 (Epidemiology week 9), indicates a total of 725 suspected cases, 55 confirmed cases with 13 deaths, 2 probable cases, and a Case Fatality Rate (CFR).

“The disease has spread to nine local government areas of the state, this is against the seven LGAs earlier mentioned by the state epidemiologist.

Advertisement

“The nine LGAs affected, according to the commissioner are; Makurdi, Guma, Gwer West, Gwer East, Okpokwu, Obi, Ogbadibo, Otukpo, and Ukum.

Dr Ortese described the figure as ‘worrisome’ saying, ‘it calls for collective action to stop the spread of the disease in the state

The commissioner added that the state is currently experiencing outbreaks of Measles with 256 suspected cases suspected and 31 confirmed cases across 5 Local

Government Areas.

“The affected LGAs are Buruku Gwer West, Logo, Ushongo and Vandeikya.

“The state team has responded to the situation and our surveillance officers are following the events very closely”, he said.

He added that the ministry is also investigating about 354 suspected cases of Buruli Ulcer across 11 LGAs.