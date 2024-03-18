Hoodlums have taken over the some roads and market place in Asaba and Okpanam in Oshimili South and Oshimili North Local Government Areas of Delta state.

Eye witness account say they are a group of commercial motorcycle riders who took to the streets in anger, destroying properties.

Businesses around the popular Midwifery market in Okpanam and the Delta State Post Primary Education Board along Summit road Asaba were also attacked by the hoodlums.

According to the police PRO , Birght Edafe, the commercial motorcycle riders are protesting the death of two of their colleagues who died on Sunday night during an enforcement by the state Government Taskforce .

Security personnel in the state have stepped in to calm the situation