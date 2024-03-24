The management of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, has denied all allegations that the Chairman of the board is singlehandedly running the affairs of the government agency.

Addressing the media, the board member representing Zone B, Andy Uwouku said the allegations against the chairman are false, saying the chairman does nothing without the approval of the board.

The clarification became necessary following a publication in the newspaper accusing her of running the activities of the Board singlehandedly since taking over the affairs.

The Permanent Member representing Zone B, explained that there is nothing of such, as the board has been working harmoniously since assuming duty on the 15th of December, last year.

He noted that, the publication is the direct opposite of what goes on at SUBEB. According to him, the board has been having series of meetings to ensure it achieve its mandates.

He however described Journalists as critical stakeholders and gave assurances that the board will partner with them to ensure that the public is well informed about the activities of SUBEB.