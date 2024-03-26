Ninety-One out of ten thousand students have graduated with first class from the Ekiti State University as the institution holds its 28th convocation.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Edward Olanipekun revealed this at a press conference held at the school hall in Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the number of first degree Graduants are 10,894, of which 91 made first-class, 3,262 second class upper, 6,411 Lower class, 747 third class and 4 pass; while 155 students graduated from college of Postgraduate study.

Also, he revealed that four personalities will be awarded Doctorate degrees, the General Overseers, Redeem Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Dr of Science; His Excellency (Otunba) Adeniyi Adebayo, Dr of Laws; Prince Julius Adeluyi, Dr of Laws; and Princess Folorunso Alakija, Dr of Business Administrations.

Speaking on collaborations, the VC said, “Our university, on 15 March, 2024, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the university of England, Bristol (UK) for the purpose of collaboration in the area of pf the transnational education and academic exchange programmes. This epoch making ceremony took place virtually.

Warning against admissions fraud, the VC said, “on no account should Applicants seek information about admissions from anyone, all information are on the school website. Admissions is not for sale in Ekiti State University. If anyone is caugut the law will take its place. We have also discussed with the police to track some of these persons.”