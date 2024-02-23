A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly representing Talata Mafara constituency, Shamsudeen Bosko, has said Speaker of the state Assembly, Bilyaminu Moriki has not been impeached but currently on suspension.

Speaking with TVC News exclusively in a telephone interview, Mr Bosko says the House standing rules gives them the powers to elect speaker Pro-Tempo to lead the sitting in the absence of the Speaker Pending the outcome of the crisis.

Bosko added that the eighteen members have shutdown the Assembly as the mace is with them.

Speaker Bilyaminu Moriki, according to Shamsudeen Bosko may return to his seat if the crisis is resolved or if he was not impeached as the eighteen out of the twenty four lawmakers.

Hon. Shamsudeen further clears the air on stories making the round that speaker Moriki has not been impeached, but says he remains suspended until the outcome of their next sitting

Sources say Bashar Gummi, representing Gummi Constituency was elected as the Speaker pro-tempo

Advertisement

The move for the removal of the speaker Bilyaminu Moriki may not be unconnected with the recent motion moved by a member representing Maru constituency at the state assembly Hon. Nasiru Abdullahi over the resurgence of insecurity across the state

His removal according to the lawmakers followed the resurgence of lnsecurity as bandits have returned to communities and highways across the state.

Sources say Bashar Gummi, representing Gummi Constituency was elected as the pro-tempo

Shamsudeen Bosko is a two term member of the Zamfara state House of Assembly and is one of the very few APC lawmakers but, highly influential and vibrant

It would be recalled that the Zamfara state House of Assembly was sieged thursday evening by heavily armed security operatives over move by eighteen members threatening to impeach the speaker, Bilyaminu Moriki

Zamfara state House of Assembly has twenty four elected members from across the fourteen Local government council