Youths in Ekiti State have disassociated themselves from a planned protest against the federal and state governments over the recent surge in food prices and commodities.

Addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti, Chairman of the Nigeria Youth Congress in Ekiti, Temitope Adedara, denounced the proposed protest as the handiwork of unidentified individuals seeking to disrupt the prevailing peace in the state.

Adedara clarified that the rumored protest does not have the endorsement of any youth organizations in Ekiti State, emphasizing that constructive dialogue with the state government is underway to address the challenges of hardship and hunger.

Also the Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Ṣẹgun Famuyibo, and Deputy Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)Taiwo Owolewa, condemned the alleged sponsorship of the protest by faceless groups aimed instigating chaos.

They reiterated that Ekiti State youth organizations have engaged in productive discussions with the state government in seeking solutions to the national crises and alleviate the suffering of the populace.

Meanwhile Security Agents have taken over the state capital to forestall the break down of law and order.