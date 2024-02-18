On World Pangolin Day, a coalition of Nigeria’s prominent figures from the realms of music, comedy, sports, and business has rallied together to shed light on the critical need to address the dire consequences of illegal wildlife activities on pangolins, as well as Nigeria’s role as a trafficking hub for pangolin scales.

Led by the Wild Africa Fund and backed by a consortium of Nigerian media organizations, the campaign has enlisted a star-studded lineup of renowned Nigerian personalities, including 2Face, Davido, Ali Baba, Emanuella, Alex Iwobi, Josh2Funny, and numerous other celebrities. They have pledged their voices and influence to raise awareness about the escalating threats posed by the illegal wildlife trade, particularly targeting pangolins.

Dr. Mark Ofua, spokesperson for Wild Africa Fund in West Africa, emphasized the campaign’s mission to leverage the influence of public figures and turn Nigeria into a regional frontrunner in combating wildlife crime.

Pangolins, the most trafficked mammals globally, face grave peril due to the soaring demand for their scales in traditional Asian medicine. With pangolin populations dwindling in Asia, Africa has seen a surge in shipments to meet the escalating demand. Shockingly, Nigeria accounted for 55 percent of worldwide pangolin scale seizures between 2016 and 2019, according to the Wildlife Justice Commission.

A recent survey conducted by Lagos-based Market Surveys International revealed staggering levels of awareness and behavioral change catalyzed by Wild Africa Fund’s campaign. The survey found that 88 percent of Nigerians were aware of the campaign, with an impressive 97 percent retention rate among youth aged 10-17. Additionally, 86 percent of respondents stated they would refrain from consuming wildlife due to campaign insights, with 31 percent already abstaining from bushmeat consumption. Furthermore, 91 percent expressed their intent to replace bushmeat with alternative protein sources like chicken, fish, and domesticated livestock.

The campaign’s success and extensive outreach can be attributed to various factors, including heightened coverage of wildlife issues by Nigerian news outlets, Wild Africa Fund’s impactful public service announcements featuring Nigerian celebrities, and engaging content such as Dr. Mark’s Animal Show, which targets youth audiences and has been broadcast on prominent Nigerian TV channels like Silverbird TV, StarTimes, and Teen Africa TV.

Peter Knights OBE, Founder and CEO of Wild Africa Fund, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from leading Nigerians and media entities, underscoring Nigeria’s potential to lead the region in safeguarding pangolins and other endangered wildlife.