The former speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman has won the Makera state constituency bye-election with 18,068 votes for the APC, defeating PDP’s Solomon Katuka.

This was announce by official of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Sunday.

The court of appeal had nullified his election on the 28th of November 2023, ordering a rerun in five polling units.

Elsewhere, Nura Abubakar of the PDP secured victory in the Kudan State constituency election, while Hussein Jallo of the PDP won the Igabi federal constituency bye-election.

David Jesse of the APC emerged as the winner in the Chikun constituency, receiving 18,566 votes to defeat Maria Dogo of the PDP who polled 10,903 votes.

In Igabi, violence erupted, resulting in the death of Mansur Shafiu, allegedly shot by political thugs who snatched election materials.

The police are actively pursuing the arrest of those responsible for violence in Igabi, and the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Ali Dabigi, has directed a thorough investigation