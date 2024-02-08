Britain has said it would extend tariff-free trade with Ukraine on almost all goods until 2029, giving continued favourable trading terms to Kyiv in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Report says Britain removed tariffs on all its trade with Ukraine after the war with Russia started two years ago, and previously they had agreed the arrangement would last until March 2024.

Britain’s business and trade ministry said tariff-free trade would be extended on all goods for five years, except eggs and poultry which will be extended for two years, and that British firms would also benefit from the removal of tariffs for exports to Ukraine.

“This agreement provides much needed long-term economic support to Ukraine, its businesses and people – critical to its recovery from Putin’s illegal invasion. The UK will continue to do everything in its power to support Ukraine’s fight against Putin’s invasion, for as long as is needed,” UK Minister for Trade Policy Greg Hands said

The commitment forms part of the UK’s efforts to support Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale and illegal invasion, which has disrupted supply chains and transport routes and impacted Ukraine’s ability to export goods.