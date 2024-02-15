Swiss prosecutors are investigating potential violations of the neutral country’s sanctions against Russia imposed in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

The office is consulting with officials from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), which oversees sanctions, and the national anti-money laundering office before deciding how to proceed.

“Currently various clarifications are underway,” the office said.

No formal investigations have begun, it said.

Switzerland this month agreed to ban the import of Russian diamonds in line with the latest round of European Union sanctions.

Bern agreed to adopt the 12th round of sanctions implemented by the EU in December, as it has with all previous rounds since the start of the Ukraine war almost two years ago.

Meanwhile, Import bans have also been introduced on other goods that generate revenue for Russia, including pig iron and liquid petroleum gas.

Report says Switzerland has so far placed 1,422 individuals and 291 organisations on its sanctions list, blocking an estimated 7.7 billion Swiss francs in financial assets and barring them from entry.