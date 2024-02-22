The Nigerian Senate has urged the Federal Government to suspend any plan to increase Electricity Tariff.

This is as the upper legislative chamber directed its Committee on Power to investigate the over N2 trillion subsidy requirements as well as funds to offset pending payment to generating and Gas Companies as disclosed by the Minister of Power, Ahmed Salihijo .

The Senate’s resolution comes on the heels of a motion presented on the floor of the Senate by Senator Aminu Abbas .

Lawmakers are getting impatient with the rising cost of living and harsh economic condition Nigerians face on a daily basis.

Advertisement

The recent Statement by Nigeria’s Power Minister to review the Cost of Electricity tariff over the N2 trillion Subsidy Requirements has raised fresh concerns among lawmakers.

The lawmakers say the Government should be sensitive to the prevailing economic hardship rather than add to their sufferings

They urged the Federal Government to halt any proposed hike in electricity tariff, the Nigerian Senate also directed its committee on power to investigate claims made by the Minister

In a similar Development, the deputy Leader , Senator OyeloLa Ashiru also asked the senate to intervene in the recent hike in Cement.